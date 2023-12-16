Nanny Rosie's boss said the lady was not just a caregiver to her children but became a family member

In a new video shared on TikTok, the Lebanese lady noted that she and her family are missing the viral nanny

She said Rosie and her children are welcome to Lebanon and her place if she chooses to come back and stay with them

In a new video, Nanny Rosie's Lebanese boss said the popular caregiver is welcome in the country if she wishes to come back and live there.

She also noted that the Nanny could bring her children if she so wished to settle in Lebanon. She said her place is open for her to come and stay forever.

The nanny's boss said she misses the caregiver. Photo credit: TikTok/Maria.cataleya.official, @rozalinachocolatebae.

According to her, Rosie was not just a nanny but, at some point, became a family member, which was why her departure broke their hearts.

She noted that she misses Rosie so much but said it would be good if the nanny could find a good man to settle with.

In a recent interview, Nanny Rosie had hinted at the possibility of her return to her Lebanese boss.

The Nanny's departure to Kenya, her country, trended on social media after the children she cared for in Labanon cried profusely and ran after her at the airport.

Watch the new video below:

Reactions as Nanny Rosie's boss shares new video

@Blessing27 said:

"You're a nice person, Rosie said it. Don't worry about what anyone says."

@Abdallah Maduguri commented:

"Madam all Africa loves you."

@shaz said:

"Help her with the procedure of moving with her kids if it's impossible at her own."

@OfficialCashToto said:

"You are the best we love you so much."

@Juster Gacheri69 commented:

"Thanks for being the best employer."

@Annitamresh said:

"I wish every gulf employer has a good heart like you...Gob bless you abundantly."

@garlang said:

"This woman is really a good woman."

Nanny Rosie shares her relationship story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that behind Rosie's smile is a heartbreaking story that many women would rather not share.

The mother of three revealed she quit her toxic marriage, travelled abroad for greener pastures, and luckily met a good employer.

The Kenyan nanny went viral after a video showed the Lebanese children she cared for crying and clinging to her at an airport, begging her not to leave.

