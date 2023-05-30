A man has fallen in love with his friend's girlfriend and even married her after being asked to help her with accommodation

Twitter user, @MichaelJaQson said six years ago, he asked his friend to get accommodation for his girlfriend, who travelled to the city

Things turned out differently as his friend ended up falling in love with his girl and also married her

A man has narrated how his friend got married to his girlfriend after she travelled to the city.

Twitter user, @MichaelJaQson said he pleaded with his friend to help get an accommodation with his girlfriend, but they ended up falling in love.

The man was asked to help get accommodation for the lady, but he has married her.

Source: Getty Images

Michael narrated that his friend was supposed to help his girl to settle down in the city, but they obviously started a relationship.

Man falls in love with his friend's girlfriend

He said his friend and girlfriend have been married for five years.

Part of the story reads:

"A lady I dated 6 yrs ago had travelled to Kigali. As a concerned boyfriend, I called one of my friends over there to help her get good accommodation. Long story short, they’ve been married for 5 yrs now."

The story has gone viral and attracted many reactions from Twitter users.

See the full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users as man marries his friend's girlfriend

@MathiasSsemanda said:

"I am glad you aren’t dragging your friend."

@Ninosongz said:

"In football terms, we say this was a mid-season loan spell with full option to buy, brother. It's sad, but I think you forgot the part where you should also be wary of people like your friend too. He's even deadlier than your rebellious girlfriend."

@optimis0 said:

"Ladies are good example of “when the desirable is not available, the available becomes the desirable."

