A mother was overwhelmed with joy because her daughter did not wake up in the night to disturb her as usual

She said she recently started sleep training for the child, and the six-month-old has now learned how to sleep throughout the night

She said she was able to get a peaceful seven-hour sleep as against the two hours she has been getting since she gave birth

A Nigerian mother was seen celebrating after her baby slept throughout the night for the first time.

She said the child even slept in a separate room, and she did not need to wake up and attend to her as usual.

The mother said the baby allowed her to sleep for the first time. Photo credit: TikTok/@ifeandlonimi.

Source: TikTok

According to the woman identified on TikTok as Ifeoluwa, she has not slept more than two hours since she had the baby.

Ifeoluwa said the baby named Lonimi had to undergo sleep training, and the story immediately changed.

Now, both mother and child sleep peacefully without disturbing each other. She danced in joy after the experience. Ifeoluwa narrated her experience on TikTok:

"She slept through the night!! In her room! Still feels like a dream! I mean, I haven't had more than 2 hours of sleep since I had this baby, but I just got 7hours! Wow! Isn’t God awesome? Sleep training baby Lonimi is one of the best decisions we made in this family. Even hubby sleeps well too. Thank you, Jesus!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ifeoluwa's babysitting experience

@its kasiva254 said:

"I don't know what is sleep training and my girl sleeps through the night since she turned four months."

@Shudy-Ann Kimara said:

"Then there's my 4-month-old who sleeps from 6pm to 6:30am."

@user4462228524114 commented:

"My two-month-old sleeps through the night."

@TarlishaB asked:

"How did you do it, my sister?"

@MercyLyn said:

"We are at 10 months and can wake up 5 times a night to breastfeed. I'm tired."

