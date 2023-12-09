Rosie showed off some curves in a video on her growing TikTok page as more people praised her beauty

Many social media users said that they would like to be her friend because she is kindhearted and pretty

A group of her admirers hinted that her beauty may be one of the reasons why her employers cried when she left them

Nanny Rose's popularity keeps soaring. People who knew her from her emotional video of leaving her boss' kids thronged her TikTok page.

One of the videos of Rosie made a few weeks before she became popular showed her at home in fine clothes.

The lady relaxed on a couch in a parlour. Photo source: @rozalinachocolatebae

Source: TikTok

Nanny Rosie displayed beauty

She posed in such a way that showed her beautiful curves. Many said she was pretty but outside and in her heart.

Rosie made a peace sign in a photo as she relaxed on a sofa close to a flat TV hanging on the wall.

It should be recalled that the father of the beautiful kids she cared for abroad cried when she left them.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

my name is goodness said:

"No wonder why baba ebeji was crying too."

dubairealestate_paschal asked:

"When are you going back Rosie?"

Glory said:

"Weuh,the other side of Rozie."

Chepe said:

"I don't think dad was crying just to cry, he was crying because he was crying..."

Eric Maina628 said:

"Hahaha I now understand why mzee was crying passionately."

caren wa catty +245 said:

"I know no the reason baba was crying."

King Musa said:

"Super work kids love you alot we hopes you will go back."

Mellz@2 said:

"Rose the Beautiful African queen."

Dr Boniface said:

"All u need is a Rosie in ur life."

Gbay said:

"I need me a rozie in my life."

Yeboaaeva05566 said:

"You are so amazing can we be friends."

Sabrina said:

"Where from the airport hopefully we're going back."

Rosie got visa offer to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that more blessings came for viral Nanny Rosie a day after getting a free holiday with her children. She was offered a job and a student visa to Canada.

In a Facebook post, Vintmark Travel Agency director Catherine Joe said they are offering the beloved mother of three a KSh 30,000 (over N153k) temporary job and a student sponsorship Canada visa.

Source: Legit.ng