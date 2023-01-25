A day-old relationship has hit the rocks following a misunderstanding between the lovebirds over food

The Nigerian man in his 30s took great offense at his new girlfriend's inability to prepare a nice meal

Despite appeals from the lady that the best of her cooking was yet to come, the young man's mind was made up

A Nigerian man simply identified as Josh has broken up with his new girlfriend, Vivian, over her bad cooking skills.

Whatsapp chats showing how they broke up were shared on Twitter by @JNRdeyforyou and left netizens in stitches.

Vivian had visited Josh's house while he was out and informed him on Whatsapp of her decision to cook for him.

Vivian who only began dating Josh a day ago wanted to impress him with her best dish but it backfired and cost their relationship.

From looking forward to the meal, after she sent him a picture of it, Josh informed her that it was over between them.

Social media reactions

@comfort_icewate said:

"Disgusting,she made a sacrifice.She is a disgrace to Ibadan babes.Omo,me I cook well o✅, not dey tranish my ibadan for me o."

@villageboy01 said:

"It is the effort and intention that count. One can learn how to cook but one cannot learn how to love and be decent after a certain age.

"Anyways, thanks for bringing this back to the TL."

@Petersonade said:

"From the write-up, she's kind , good , reasonable and well educated. Despite the shaming words from the so called lover, she was calm and still answered politely. She can't just be an Ibadan girl but someone with a good background. She deserves a chance and a helping hand."

@jayloveth said:

"But it’s just amala and plantain..maybe the okro is just not showing..it’s not thattttt bad."

@murungi_ada said:

"I really enjoyed the first bit of it till i got to the sacrifice and man to man bit of it."

@didn_i_ said:

"I knew it! The moment he said “send me a photo”,I knew it was the beginning of the end."

