A group of old students who are graduates of Ransome Kuti Memorial Grammar School visited the school with goodies

They were in the school's uniform just the same way they used to attend school 35 years ago when they were still students

Olufemi Adebimpe, the secretary of the 1988 set, told Legit.ng that the group renovated the school's sick bay

The old students association of the Ransome Kuti Memorial Grammar School went back to their alma mater to relieve memories.

Photos sent to Legit.ng show that the old students were in the school in their school uniform.

The old students relived memories while in the school. Photo credit: Olufemi Adebimpe.

Apart from engaging in inter-house sports, the old students observed the traditional assembly and roll call.

Olufemi Adebimpe, the secretary of the 1988 set told Legit.ng that they carried out some projects in the school.

His words:

"We first came together ten years ago but dispersed until we resolved to build our coming together around giving back to our Alma Mater and assisting the vulnerable among us. Since then, we have embarked on several projects in the school and inspired other sets to regroup to assist and emulate us. Five years ago, our signature project was the ICT room with computers, furniture and UPS. This year, we refurbished the sick bay in the junior secondary school and some offices in the senior school.

"While such interventions are ongoing, we have a standing support project for some indigent students. who daily feeding, transportation and upkeep allowances we cover as well as buying their books, sandals and uniforms."

"The events for the 35th anniversary included the traditional assembly attendance in our uniforms and short inter-house sports among our members who had been divided into the four sports houses of green, yellow, red and blue. These two were on Wednesday, 22nd of November."

