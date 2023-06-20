A lecture has been seen in a viral video actively talking in a class that was completely deserted by students

In the video seen on Twitter, the man stood as if there were students in the class and was talking to the camera

He warned sternly that he is not going to repeat the lesson he was supposed to deliver that day when students resume

A viral video shows a lecturer talking alone in an entirely empty class.

The lecturer is said to be a teacher at a polytechnic, but the school and its location are not yet clear.

In the video, the man was seen standing in the hall all alone and he was talking as if he was communicating with his students.

Video shows lecturer all alone inside class

The students were said to have refused to turn up for class even after school had resumed.

The man refused to be deterred as he delivered his introductory speech without going back.

He also warned that he would not return to teach the same topic when the students eventually turned up.

The lecturer said:

"We resumed yesterday and the school has been reopened. This is a class I'm expected to teach. It is HNDII public administration. I want to assure you that the lectures for today will not be represented when you finally come back."

The video was posted on Twitter by @franktalknow1.

Watch the video below:

