A Nigerian woman went to pick up her little daughter at school and noticed her child's attention was divided

She expressed surprise as her daughter left her behind to take a stroll with a boy who is her schoolmate

A video of the cute little girl and boy strolling with their bags in their hands got social media users gushing

A Nigerian woman was amused as she found her little daughter getting fond of a male schoolmate.

She had arrived at her daughter's school for pick up when she noticed her daughter going after the kid.

The woman found it hilarious. Photo Credit: @nessaumoh

"This particular pick up day was all about vee and her boyfriend," the woman captioned her video of the cute little kids.

She jokingly expressed concern that her kid left her because of a boy. In the clip, her daughter was seen strolling with the boy.

After pretending to return to her mum, the kid went back as she continued to spend time with the boy.

Watch the video below:

The clip gave netizens hard laugh

Ada obodo oyibo said:

"U never see anything yet."

LizzyPius said:

"Nessa don fess me find love."

Onyinye_xtah said:

"Awwwwn, so cute."

creativity said:

"Shame on me I swr,this boy first me get babe."

Olybaby002 said:

''No be her fault fyn brother use eye contact so she follow fyn brother, e en wen she remember say Adam dy stain white she still go, no blame her."

king perry said:

"God when am I a spoon me and my fellow furniture people gather here I wan check something."

SAMUEL EMMANUEL said:

"Nothing vex me pass say she talk pass the boy."

Source: Legit.ng