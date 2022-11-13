A dad has posted a video of the moment he visited his daughter's school to pick her up and then he saw a boy waving at her

In the TikTok video posted by Jubile Briggs on Saturday, November 12, the dad jokingly said he warned the boy who is crushing on his daughter

The short video has gone viral and gathered many reactions from TikTokers who find it entirely very hilarious

TikTokers are reacting to the video of a dad who said he saw a little boy who is 'disturbing' his little daughter in school.

In an interesting TikTok video posted on Saturday, November 12 by Jubile Briggs, the dad went to pick the girl and he saw the boy waving at her.

The dad says he warned the boy crushing on his daughter in school.

The way the young boy waved at the girl has made TikTokers to conclude that he is crushing on the girl.

I warned the boy seriously about, says Jubile Briggs

The girl's dad added fire to the insinuation when he said he warned the boy seriously about his daughter.

His words:

"I finally met the guy disturbing my daughter today at school. I had to give him strong warning, because, hmmm, I won't talk."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok

@ankarastylesideas said:

"That’s my baby boy kolade and akorede."

@Olajomi commented:

"The girl dey wait for the boy to come out."

@osas$$ reacted:

"If you like protect your daughter, make dem reach JSS3 first."

@user5027219965807 said:

"Is the one sharping her pencil laaa."

@biggiee09 commented:

"They try to creat a long story until they reach a day of their wedding."

@Honey said:

"Oga please come down."

@tilda commented:

"Abeg leave them ooo. You did the same to someone's daughter but your mom did not tell you."

@Massive doll22 said:

"Aaaaw see love. They are in loff."

