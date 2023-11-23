Nelson Nwamara, a Catholic faithful, has walked down memory lane on how his marriage was a contentious one

The realtor, whose marriage is three years old, said church differences would have denied them their beautiful union

He told Legit.ng exclusively how his wife had to quit her role as a pastor in Dominion City church for the wedding to take place

An Abia indigene, Nelson Nwamara, has opened up on how church differences almost scattered his wedding to his Imo heartthrob three years ago.

The co-founder of Homland Group, who recently gifted his mother-in-law a brand new car, said his wife was a pastor at Dominion City church at the time they were to tie the not.

Nelson said many people kicked against their union due to their church differences. Photo Credit: Nelson Nwamara

Source: Facebook

His wife refused to tell her pastor

In a lengthy Facebook post, Nelson recalled how his wife refused to tell her pastor about their wedding plans for fear of being rejected.

According to Nelson, their church differences meant it was almost impossible for them to wed, despite receiving support from both their families. In his words:

"My wife was Dominion city Pastor.

"I was a charismatic member in Catholic church.

"By nature of our extremism in our Christian faith it was almost impossible to get married.

"Everyone aside our immediate family members kicked against it.

"I told a Rev father, he told me to convert my wife to Catholic church before we got married.

"My wife refused to tell her pastor because she knew how brutal he would reject the marriage base on previous experiences."

Nelson and his wife carried on fearlessly

He shared how one of her senior pastors bluntly told his wife not to marry him, referring to him as an idol worshipper due to his faith.

He said they prayed and ran with it. The couple, whose union is blessed with two kids, look back on their decision to wed with no regrets.

"We have been good friends for 9 years and compliment each other in many ways. We met in higher institution. She was my junior in the same department.

"My wife is just like me. She is the opposite version of me. We have a lot of things in common. She is a villain and ambitious as I am and she has high moral standards," Nelson wrote.

He attributed his successes to her and criticised the church war that he claimed has rendered many marriageable folks single.

"...Many young ladies are still single today because their pastors or priest or parents refused them from marrying a good man because he is from different church.

"Who did this to Africa?

"If I didn’t marry my wife, today there won’t be homland Group. We wouldn’t have created the jobs we created today."

Where Nelson and his wife wedded

When asked where they eventually wedded, Nelson told Legit.ng that his wife had to leave that particular church branch.

"The church wasn't happy with her opinion so she left them and moved on with me regardless. We wedded in Catholic."

On how they deal with their church differences as a couple, he replied:

"We are flexible with where we worship. We worship in both Catholic and Dominion City. Any church she wants us to go between this two churches, I go with her."

Nelson Nwamara's story inspired people

Chioma Oraelosi said:

"God bless you ... Same goes to people that stick on marrying from a particular state or village. He who has ear let him hear!!!"

Osai Joyce said:

"Thank you immensely for this write-up. I have ladies I am mentoring and some of them have this challenge I have told them God is one and they shouldn't allow denomination stop the beautiful relationship."

Engr Ejike Chris Akwolu said:

"You have defiled lots of odds to win and you will continue to move from strength to strength. Many religious leaders value doctrines but don’t value the progress of their followers. My advice is don’t lose your sense while attending religious activities."

Mercy Bassey Austine said:

"Knowing Someone like you is a blessing!

"Your Union Story is a source of inspiration for the younger ones planning the institution called "Marriage".

"More Bliss in your home Sir...... Say Hi to your Beautiful Wife and Partner."

Deborah Chidinma Chijioke - Onwunali said:

"My pastor helped change my mindset about this religious matter.

"If not for his sound teachings, probably I wouldn't have married my husband.

"Thank God for the steps you both took.

"May God continue to bless your home."

Single Catholic woman, 96, says her father rejected all her suitors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an aged woman has lamented over being unmarried.

Amid tears, the 96-year-old woman narrated how she began getting suitors as early as elementary four, but her late father rejected all of them for being non-Catholics.

While listing out some of her suitors in Igbo language, she said one was from Cameroon. Susanna added that all her siblings are married to Catholics, and her dad wanted the same for her.

Source: Legit.ng