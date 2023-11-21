A Nigerian man said he was shocked when he got a warm hug from a female usher when he went to church

He said when he was entering the church, he was met by pretty sisters who were putting on tight jean trousers

In a Twitter post, the man vowed not to go to the church again because of the close contact hug he got from the female usher

A Nigerian man decided to worship at a new church, but he later said it turned out to be a mistake.

In a Twitter post, the man, Chris Popoola, said he received a reception which was more than what he expected from a Christian gathering.

The man vowed not to go to the church again. Photo credit: Getty Images/monkeybusinessimages and Hill Street Studios. Photos are used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Chris said when he got to the church, he saw five sisters who were splendidly dressed in tight jean trousers.

He said immediately he entered the church, one of the female ushers gave him a hug which he thought was too close.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Chris said he vowed not to visit the Christian assembly again because they were offering worldly hospitality.

His words:

"I was in 100 level, visited this church for the first time. As I was entering, lined up were pretty sisters in tightly fitted trousers welcoming me to church. Suddenly,a female usher came from nowhere & hugged me 'gbaga!' I screamed in my mind. It was my last time visiting. The Church of Jesus Christ should not resort to worldly strategies in the name of being hospitable."

See the post below:

Netizens react to man's experience in church

@RasineIrem said:

"You only screamed in your mind? Ah the way I will scream everyone will know there is problem."

@thethinkingD said:

"There's a fellowship I knew while on campus. All the people in the evangelism unit were all beautiful girls. I mean, they were thoroughly screened. These girls are encouraged to use any means, including sleeping with guys to bring them to church. Our hostel was the HQ."

Lady dumps all her old clothes after becoming a Christian

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady changed her wardrobe after becoming a born-again Christian.

The lady posted a video showing when she set fire to some of her old clothes.

The lady said she has stopped wearing skimpy and revealing clothes because of her Christian faith.

Source: Legit.ng