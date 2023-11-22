A Nigerian woman has publicly praised her husband, who she said is a gift sent from heaven into her life

A Nigerian woman made a long Facebook post idolising the good qualities of her husband.

The appreciative wife, , said her husband is a rare breed and that she is very lucky to have him in her life.

The woman said her husband pampers her like a queen.



According to Amarachi, her husband is never ashamed of doing domestic chores as he cleans, cooks and does other things to help at home.

Her words:

"Where will I even start from? Is it the day I needed to spit out during pregnancy because I was drooling badly and the plastic container I kept for the purpose wasn't close by. You opened your palms and told me to spit, I was shocked but you told me not to worry at all. Kai! How you graciously went to the toilet to wash off without a sign of irritation is still hard for me to understand. I have not recovered from that experience."

"While people commended my looks during pregnancy, what they didn't know was - there was someone constantly making sure that I had little to no stress. Someone who took it upon himself to make sure my breakfast (fruits) and lunch packs were available each day, whether I had the appetite or not. Someone who drove me to and fro the office most days and booked uber only when he wasn't available."

She made the post to celebrate their wedding anniversary. She said her husband is also a good father to their kid.

She said:

"I saw how you wonderfully handled the first 11 days of our daughter's life when my mum was yet to come because of circumstances beyond her control. Her last words to you when she was leaving us after omugwo were 'i di ebuo' - which means 'one can't find your type anywhere else, you are rare."

Netizens congratulate Amarachi and her husband

Esther Airebanmen-Josh said:

"Congratulations on your anniversary. I would say godly men are like that."

Stephanie Nnadi said:

"Until a woman marries a good man, people will never understand how she has the time to write accolades and pour it on her man like perfume."

