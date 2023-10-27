A Nigerian man has lamented that his wife has been denying him bedroom copulation for a long period of time

He says his wife always complains of tiredness and stress but noted that he is tired of listening to the complaints

To satisfy himself, the man said he has found another woman who allows him to enjoy copulation anytime he wants

A man said he is now seeing another woman outside his marriage because his wife denied him bedroom copulation.

In a story which has gone viral on Twitter, the man said his wife is always complaining, giving him reasons why they cannot copulate.

The man says his wife denied him bedroom enjoyment.

He said he and his wife had their last child three years ago, but she insisted there would be no copulation without protection.

According to him, his wife insists that she does not want an unwanted pregnancy, but she has also refused to go for family planning.

He only sees his wife once in two weeks because he lives and works in Lagos. To satisfy himself, the man confessed that he was now copulating with a woman in Lagos.

He said:

"I no longer ask her again since I have another person taking care of me in my location."

The man sent an anonymous message to @wizarab, who shared it on Twitter.

See the full story below:

Reactions woman denies her husband bedroom copulation

@TheRoyalHerbs said:

"Better go find another woman and start life in your new location because she’s not telling you something."

@ogunmusi said:

"The truth. Before marriage, she was sleeping with him every time. After marriage, it becomes a chore to her."

@unknownthedj_ said:

"As far as the four of you are happy. Who are we to complain?"

@Queeniejay24 asked:

"Since you already have someone you’re sleeping with without protection, I’m wondering why you’re disturbing us with your story at this critical time when Nigeria is burning out."

