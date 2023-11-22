A Nigerian woman who got married to a blind man said she loves and cherishes her husband

Speaking to Legit.ng in a short interview, the woman, Anuoluwapo Waziri, said God's grace and patience kept her going

She revealed that their marriage has been blessed with two children and that she goes everywhere with her husband

A wife married to a blind man has narrated her experience three years after they got wedded.

The woman, Anuoluwapo Waziri, spoke to Legit.ng in a short interview, and she said she got married to her husband after he went blind.

The lady expressed undying love for her husband. Photo credit: Anuoluwapo Waziri.

Source: Original

Tomi Waziri, her husband, went blind about years ago after he was attacked by armed rubbers.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Anuoluwapo Waziri said she married Tomi because she loves him. She said she is always ready to support her husband.

Her words:

"I don't cope with him; I love him and support him. We go everywhere together. When we are walking, he places his left hand on my right shoulder. The only thing I “cope" with is when a sidewalk or aisle gets narrow."

When asked to sum up her experience in a few words, Mrs Waziri said being married to Tomi has been amazing.

She said:

"It's been three years since I got married to my husband and it's been amazing."

Tomi and Anuoluwapo are blessed with two children. Legit.ng wanted to know the challenges of being a mother as well as supporting her husband, and she had this to say:

"It's been wonderful; I mean, God blessed me with beautiful kids. Even though it can be stressful taking care of children, I am grateful for the stress."

Tomi and Anuolwapo often share their stories on social media to inspire others. She said this to have been a wonderful journey.

Her words:

"It has been a wonderful experience. I am so happy we have inspired a lot of people with our story."

