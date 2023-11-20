A Nigerian bride took a big bag to her wedding, and she used it to store all the money she collected from her husband

During the traditional wedding, the lady was seen kneeling before her husband and receiving monetary gifts

Each time she collects a bundle of Naira notes from her husband, she happily throws it into Ghana Must Go Bag

Many Nigerians on social media are reacting to a short clip which captured a bride receiving cash gifts from her husband.

What made the video to go viral was that the bride was at her wedding with a big Ghana Must Go Bag.

The bride put the money in her bag. Photo credit: Twitter/@Naija_pr.

Source: Twitter

Each time she receives a monetary gift from her husband, she throws it into the bag and then waits for him to give more.

The lady was spotted kneeling before her husband, who was seated on a chair during the wedding.

The man reached for his pocket and brought out many bundles of Naira notes which he showered on his wife.

His wife was all smiles as she took the money and stored it in her big bag, which was far from full.

Meanwhile, the video, which was posted by @Naija_PR, has sparked mixed reactions among many Nigerians.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to video of a bride receiving cash gift from husband

@fadererah_ said:

"I like her. The man didn’t dull her too."

@Abeleze6 said:

"He should be putting the money inside the bag."

@IamBlaccode commented:

"A classic case of "I'm not here for the romance, I'm here for the ROI." Remember, marriage is a partnership, not a one-sided financial transaction."

@ambassadors714 said:

"She would have asked the guy to enter inside the bag."

@BigLiko_ said:

"This act alone speaks a thousand words."

@Blaizewears said:

"He looked so uncomfortable. Either she knows he has a lot of money, or she is been inconsiderate."

@LytSkinnedGirl said:

"Maybe it's just me, but he doesn't look happy."

Couple's simple dressing trends on social media

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a couple dressed in a simple way on their wedding day.

While the woman was putting on a simple skirt and top, her husband wore shorts and a shirt.

Many netizens praised the couple for keeping things simple and for making use of what they have.

Source: Legit.ng