Hilda Baci showed a different side as she reunited with her best following her return from London

The Akwa Ibom chef played around and showed off a funny dance, quite to the amusement of her friend

Internet users gushed over the friendship that exists between the two ladies as they hailed the former Guinness World Record holder

A video of Hilda Bassey Effiong, popularly known as Hilda Baci, playing around with her bestie, Ama Reginald, has emerged online.

TikToker, @ruthie_willie, shared the video and stated the chef visited Ama following her return from London.

Hilda Baci played with her bestie. Photo Credit: @ruthie_willie

Hilda showed her playful side as she sat on Ama's lap and faced her lovingly. The chef and her friend hugged and pecked each other as they reunited.

An overexcited Hilda then got up and made a funny dance before a mirror. A lady recording them in the background funnily exclaimed that the chef couldn't dance.

Hilda was recently dethroned by Irish chef, Alan Fisher, who cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Ifeoma Nkem said:

"Chaiii.. what about bohairs."

Ready said:

"Hilda with the sentence mouth."

lucky sunday said:

''If it's boys na everywhere will be on fire world people self."

MichaelTee said:

"This girl is just a baby in adult bodyif you see her videos in the class group the voice over is giving l wnat to go am meet my mommy."

eberegal said:

"So Ama has strength to do anything but she can carry her baby.

"Ama really missed her so much, and I know she won't be happy by those girls Hilda was posting, but thank God they're okay, enemies for don happy."

