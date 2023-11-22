A parent has figured out how to make their baby wake up from sleep even when he does not want to

A trending video shows that each time the parents play the child's favourite song, he quickly wakes up

In the video, the child woke up and started dancing to Baby Shark by Desmond Dennis as sleep disappeared from his eyes

A baby woke up from sleep and started dancing when his parents played his favourite song.

His parents have figured out how to make him wake up from sleep even if he doesn't want to.

The child loves Baby Shark by Desmond Dennis. Photo credit: TikTok/@elijahomarscales.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on TikTok by @elijahomarscales, the baby was spotted on the bed, fast asleep and obviously enjoying himself.

However, when Baby Shark by Desmond Dennis started playing, the baby started turning on the bed.

It didn't take long before he was on his feet, dancing excitedly. The video was captioned:

"Nothing wakes you up faster than your favourite song."

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react as baby wakes up from sleep to dance

@cara williams said:

"He is so cute doing baby shark."

@Madowo commented:

"He was like wait a minute, is that baby shark, hold my glass lemme show you."

@Winnie Odande said:

"He was like, ‘Shucks! Now I have to wake up & get jiggy with it.’"

@Solar_System_Cheche_Canada said:

"Straight to the dance floor. May God bless every baby seeker, in Jesus' name, amen. They bring joy."

@Studio L Beauty commented:

"He started his video like Chris Brown."

@miss_luxury said:

"The way he immediately started dancing when he woke up!!!. He really loves the song."

@Theresa 456 said:

"He is definitely a morning person."

@Pali_Pali said:

"He was literally chasing the beat and he got on it."

@Rosa F said:

"He is so adorable. I can tell he is a breastfed baby."

Source: Legit.ng