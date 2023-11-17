Juliet Godwin, a Nigerian artist, is in tears after pirates stole her artworks and printed them for sale

Juliet, popularly called Juuju Girl, took to Facebook to share photos of the stolen artworks, which are now on sale on the streets

Many Nigerians thronged her comment section to condemn the action of the pirates who are reaping where they did not sow

Nigerian artist Juliet Godwin is in tears because pirates are eating from her hard work.

Juliet spends sleepless nights and huge resources to create beautiful artworks, but they usually end up in the hands of pirates.

Juliet called out the pirates on Facebook. Photo credit: Juliet Godwin.

On social media, people claim ownership of her artworks, posting them arbitrarily for traffic without giving her any credit.

Her artworks are so good and appealing that many social media accounts post them without mentioning her name, and they use them to drive traffic.

This development has often left her heartbroken. However, Juliet recently discovered that things are even worse than she thought.

Artworks stolen, framed for sale

She posted some photos on Facebook, showing one hawker who was apparently selling her artworks which had been printed and framed.

Juliet lamented:

"These are people that want Nigeria to be a better place. They are the same people you will see in the church and mosque praying and seeking God's blessings. The same people who won't hesitate to call out leaders they hate."

Legit.ng spoke to Juliet to find out if she has any plans of dragging the pirates to court.

She said:

"We do not know the thieves. I don't know where the prints are done.

Juliet also described how she felt when she saw that pirates were profiteering from her days of sleepless nights. She said:

"At first, I was like, wow, but later on, I got angry just calculating how much they must have made."

Netizens advise Juliet on what to do

Nichogbuagu Peter Onyedikachukwu said:

"Sorry about that. I think they need to be educated that this is wrong, some of them don't even know that they can be arrested for this. Again, I suggest you sell your arts and make good money from it first, before posting on social media."

Genesis Williams said:

"This is so funny. You should be happy, though. This is a great achievement. Your work is so good that people steal it. You can't stop piracy or plagiarism. When people steal my work it makes me laugh and grateful. My work is so good, that this person took his time to steal it. It does take anything from you. It is more marketing. Be proud."

