It was an emotional moment for a lady's parents as she surprised them with a furnished new house

A video showing how she got things for the house and furnished it has melted hearts on social media

Netizens were full of praise for the lady, while others prayed to be able to do the same for their parents

Linda Igwe, a Nigerian lady, got her parents emotional as she surprised them with a new house.

The model and fashionista documented how she furnished the house and presented it to them in a lovely fashion.

Linda Igwe gifted her parents a new house. Photo Credit: @lindaigwe.1

Source: TikTok

"God’s faithfulness in 1min Grateful souL," Linda captioned her home surprise video shared on TikTok.

The clip highlighted how she got the house painted and furnished it with household items before gifting it to her parents.

A scene in the video showed Linda kneeling in appreciation to God. Her parents hugged her as they entered the new house.

Watch the video below:

People commend Linda Igwe

Unwana Oby Essien said:

"Oh so nice Godbless you even more someday I will be able to do this for my parents too."

Amah said:

"My parents will be so proud and happy ohhh, but you see that one my father built with his money, they said no leave no transfer."

Faithie of Good Life said:

"God please help me do same for my mom congratulations God bless you."

Nazzy Mark said:

"Did u see the kind phone she is using? That is what makes her responsible but some u gals there will go buy iPhone 15 and expensive hair."

golddust said:

"You have done marvelously well. May every blessing they pronounce on you be multiplied a billion times. thank you."

mhizstellar said:

"Things brought tears to my eyes, can’t wait for my siblings and I to get to this point."

Mummy seven said:

"Your children will do same for you. You will never lack, strangers will be there for you. You shall never cry for material blessings, God bless u."

