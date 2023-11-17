A lady says some people usually tell her she looks like Hilda Baci, Nigeria's former Guinness World Records title holder

The beautiful lady, Isabella Promise lady, was spotted carrying the same hairstyle made popular by Hilda Baci

Some of her followers on TikTok acknowledged that she looks beautiful but insisted Isabella resembles Hilda because of her hairstyle

Mixed reactions trailed the video of a lady who said she looked like Hilda Baci, Nigeria's ex-GWR title holder.

The beautiful young lady, Isabella Promise, spotted Hilda Baci's signature hairstyle. She said some people told her she resembles the chef.

Sabella shared a video on her TikTok handle and allowed her followers to have a say on whether she resembled the chef or not.

While many of her followers said she looked like the chef, others said Isabella was just playing and that there was no resemblance.

Isabella captioned the video:

"They said I look like Hilda Baci."

However, the majority of those who commented acknowledged that Isabella looks beautiful but insisted that the resemblance between her and Hilda was due to the hairstyle.

Nigerians react to video of a lady who looks like Hilda Baci

@patsy958 said:

"My dear you fine pass Hilda."

@qwinomah reacted:

"It’s just the hairstyle."

@choice said:

"Wait let me tell you the reason why you look like Hilda Baci: the hairstyles and your cute face."

@3rd_born said:

"You fine pass."

@Bhad daisy said:

"Mtcheew, they are lying. Garri don blind the person's eyes."

@Grams reacted:

"Yes true."

@Rahmat Olayinka said:

"You really do look like her."

@Tatiana said:

"Just dey play."

@Ekalle commented:

"Yes you do. Inspired by the hairstyle."

@Mi Ella said:

"Omg! I thought it was her."

@Queenho commented:

"Lose the hairstyle first."

@TROUBLE_MAKER said:

"Any celebrity wey get money na im una dey always resemble."

