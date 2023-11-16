A Nigerian lady designed a money bouquet and used it to surprise her sister, who was marking her birthday

A video trending on social media shows that the lady used only N5, N10, N20 and N50 notes to design the money bouquet

The lady said her sister was shy when she brought the money bouquet but that she had to force her to take it

A lady surprised her sister with a money bouquet as a birthday gift, and the interesting moment was captured in a viral clip.

What made the video more interesting is that the lady used only N5 and N10 notes to design the money bouquet.

Source: TikTok

She also included a few N20 and N50 notes on the bouquet, which was beautifully and colourfully crafted.

When she took the money to her sister, the lady, Empress Eesha, said the birthday girl was shy at first.

Empress said she forced her sister to take the money bouquet from her when she was hesitant.

She captioned the follow-up video:

"I forced her to take."

Many funny comments have trailed the video. Others said the money is okay despite being in lower denominations.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as lady surprises her sister with money bouquet

@Ladywhistledown said:

"Life no hard na you dey expect dollars."

@PhiloMina said:

"Make your birthday do reach. Short down."

@Mildred said:

"You are the best abeg."

@Faithy said:

"I have seen what to give my sister next week."

@user9810131136728 said:

"Remember, the lord is watching you."

@Excellentina Fashion Concept said:

"It's the thought that matters."

@Most high said:

"My first time seeing 5 Naria after a long time. It looks like a new currency."

@favour love said:

"Make nobody try this expensive play with me on my birthday oo. Because my vex no dey good ooo."

Source: Legit.ng