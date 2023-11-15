A lecturer got confused when he went to administer a test to his students, and they all started walking away

The students were still outside the class waiting when the man arrived, and they deserted the place in droves

The man wondered what was the problem, not knowing that the students were playing a prank on him

Some Nigerian students decided to prank their lecturer, and the outcome was captured in a viral video shared on TikTok.

In the funny video, it was revealed that the students were supposed to sit for the man's test, but they turned it into a moment of play.

The students walked away when their lecturer arrived. Photo credit: TikTok/@boluwatife_brein.

Source: TikTok

The students were still outside the hall waiting for their teacher, but when he arrived at the scene, they all started walking away.

The man was confused and stood wondering what was going on as the students deserted the place.

He did not know that the students had everything planned and that they were just pranking him.

The funny video posted by @boluwatife_brein was captioned:

"Had a test this morning, and we all decided to prank our lecturer. Once he arrives, we leave."

Social media users found the prank video funny, but some say the lecturer could punish the students.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as students prank lecturer

@oliviatwist05 said:

"I know one bookworm in our class who would not accept this."

@user4903168722834 said:

"Until e prank all of una with carry over."

@Favy said:

"This department can never be mass communication because we no fit ever cooperate."

@spell_kaothar said:

"Your lecturer calm o."

@beccastouch said:

"Abeg come try am for EKSU. Na till exam period una go see the lecture again."

@jeddy2 said:

"You will all agree and that one person will go back and write it making you all fail."

Lecturer meets empty class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lecturer got to class and met it empty as students failed to turn up.

The lecturer made a video showing that he attended the class and met no one.

He warned that he would not repeat the topic he was supposed to teach that day.

Source: Legit.ng