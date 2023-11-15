"He For Don Faint": Lovely Students Surprise Teacher on his Birthday, Bring "Soldiers" to Class
- A white teacher appeared stunned when his students used "military men" to prank him on his birthday
- The "soldiers" pretended as if there was a security situation in the classroom they needed to address
- The teacher was so much in suspense as they worked on a box that was meant to be his birthday cake
A group of students gave their teacher a memorable surprise for his birthday, and it was fun to watch.
In a TikTok video reshared on Instagram by @aleeygiwa, some men dressed as a military tactical team came into the class.
Students surprised lecturer
They behaved as if they were there to diffuse a gadget. The students acted as scared and surprised as the teacher.
The "soldiers" took their time acting out, maintaining a fake seriousness. The students played along quite well.
Just when the teacher was so scared, they unveiled a birthday cake and everybody sang for him. He was indeed surprised.
Watch the video here.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:dullahyaro said:
"If I was among if I no fly window make I bend the Nigeria in me no go ever agree to stay calm....No now."
zurich_amanni said:
"The moment I heard the phrase “activated” , I’m leaving that class!"
abdulhakeemadeoye said:
"Some yeye lecturer here think everything is a bribe for grades."
bustlineyetunde said:
"Why did I shed a tear? Good to see love shown in a world where it has become so scarce."
chacha_pepa said:
"Can never be Nigerian lecturers. They come to class with anger issue."
the_dupejaye said:
"Happy Birthday wey they sing no enter him ear. Baba don imagine everything imaginable.. Him mind don comot the biidinn."
"Calm down": Confident kid in school uniform introduces herself with loud voice, displays confidence
boy_priest_ said:
"We can't try this in Nigeria.... lecturers that want to fail us on purpose."
araab_ay said:
"My lecturer for don faith 3times."
rachelajaari15 said:
"Lol his hair all stood up... no one should try this with me… Ambulance on standby…"
