A white teacher appeared stunned when his students used "military men" to prank him on his birthday

The "soldiers" pretended as if there was a security situation in the classroom they needed to address

The teacher was so much in suspense as they worked on a box that was meant to be his birthday cake

A group of students gave their teacher a memorable surprise for his birthday, and it was fun to watch.

In a TikTok video reshared on Instagram by @aleeygiwa, some men dressed as a military tactical team came into the class.

The man was surprised by his student's act. Photo source: @ezrenp

Source: TikTok

Students surprised lecturer

They behaved as if they were there to diffuse a gadget. The students acted as scared and surprised as the teacher.

The "soldiers" took their time acting out, maintaining a fake seriousness. The students played along quite well.

Just when the teacher was so scared, they unveiled a birthday cake and everybody sang for him. He was indeed surprised.

Watch the video here.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

"If I was among if I no fly window make I bend the Nigeria in me no go ever agree to stay calm....No now."

dullahyaro said:

zurich_amanni said:

"The moment I heard the phrase “activated” , I’m leaving that class!"

abdulhakeemadeoye said:

"Some yeye lecturer here think everything is a bribe for grades."

bustlineyetunde said:

"Why did I shed a tear? Good to see love shown in a world where it has become so scarce."

chacha_pepa said:

"Can never be Nigerian lecturers. They come to class with anger issue."

the_dupejaye said:

"Happy Birthday wey they sing no enter him ear. Baba don imagine everything imaginable.. Him mind don comot the biidinn."

boy_priest_ said:

"We can't try this in Nigeria.... lecturers that want to fail us on purpose."

araab_ay said:

"My lecturer for don faith 3times."

rachelajaari15 said:

"Lol his hair all stood up... no one should try this with me… Ambulance on standby…"

Lecturer gave students free food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a student shared a video showing how nicely their lecturer treated them during one of his classes.

The man ordered a caterer who treated them to a buffet spiced with big chunks of meat.

