A man who was babysitting his two children did it in a superb way, which was captured in a trending TikTok video

The man was spotted holding the smaller child in his arms while the second child climbed his right leg

He was skillfully moving his leg like a swing to entertain the child and stop her from crying

A man cared for his two children in a way that warmed the hearts of many social media users.

In a trending TikTok video, which was shared by @easthunks, the caring father was spotted babysitting his two children.

The man used his leg like a swing to entertain the child. Photo credit: TikTok/@easthunks.

Source: TikTok

The video shows that the dad held the younger child in his arms while the older one sat on his right leg.

The father was standing in front of the house instead of sitting on a chair. He was using his right leg to entertain the older child.

As he moved his leg back and forth, the child felt it was a swing, and she took time to enjoy the play.

The father said he was making sure none of the two children would cry in the absence of their mother.

Netizens have praised the man for being a great father.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users praise father for caring for his children

@luckyshany4 said:

"The true meaning of balancing the equation."

@Hajaat Akiiki said:

"As you enjoyed at night so you may enjoy the day."

@rosha said:

"l have tried but l have damaged my daughter's face."

@Ruth miracle said:

"Busy enjoying the happiness from your blanket."

@user3494829128624 said:

"If you loose control you will see wonders."

@BIGO ooh said:

"You are the best father ever."

@Jabu said:

"Most babies are actually made in broad daylight."

@Immaculate Heart said:

"You deserve a medal for fatherhood. May you live long on earth."

