Two identical brothers, named Chukwuma and Chijioke, have walked down the aisle on the same day

What made their holy matrimony an interesting one was that the twin brothers married twin sisters

Pictures from their wedding which was held in Ebonyi state have surfaced on the internet and got people talking

Twin brothers, Chukwuma and Chijioke, have married their better halves, Chiwendu and Oluchi, on the same day.

Ebonyi State Current News reported that the identical brothers married the twin sisters in Ebonyi state.

The twins had their wedding on the same day in Ebonyi. Photo Credit: Ebonyi State Current News

Legit.ng gathered from the couples IV that their church wedding was held on Saturday, November 11 at The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, St James Parish, Ihie filed, Amasiri.

Pictures from the occasion showed the brides looked lovely in their white wedding dresses and the men in suits.

One particular picture showed the couples cutting their different wedding cakes together. Netizens celebrated the couple as the news made the rounds online.

Netizens congratulate the newlyweds

It'z Cynthia said:

"Wow.

"Congratulations to them."

Okwuchukwu Blessing said:

"Congratulations ndi oma amasiri anyi."

Afoke Jacinta said:

"That is good one congratulations to them."

Arinze Christian said:

"Ohh wow that's awesome congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ebonyi state All the way."

Emmanuel Odeke said:

"Congratulations, your New home is Blessed already ."

Kenneth Ogbonnaya said:

"Congratulations twins sisters, both of you will conceived same day in Jesus name Amen."

Engr Emmanuel Friday Nwanjatex said:

"Congratulations to them."

