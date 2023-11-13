A lady has rejoiced because of the close relationship between her mother and her mother-in-law

She posted a heartwarming video showing the two old women chatting excitedly in the same room

One of them was holding a child thought to be the child of the lady who said she was blessed to have the two women

A TikTok lady is thanking God that her mother has a great relationship with her mother-in-law.

She posted a video on the platform to show people how the two women relate with each other in a lovely way.

She said the two women have a good relationship. Photo credit: TikTok/@blessing8116.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by Bliss Love, the two women were spotted in a room as they were chatting excitedly with each other.

Bliss expressed the joy that the two women relate with each other well and said she is happy and her mind is relaxed.

She said both women adorned the same hairstyle and that they were twinning.

Bliss captioned the video:

"My mum and mum-in-law twining in the same hairstyle. I am blessed to have them both in my life."

Many netizens admired the relationship between the two women and also prayed for such mother-in-law.

Reactions from TikTok users as lady shows off her mother-in-law

@frances said:

"They come resemble each other."

@bae001 said:

"Chai! God bless them, and give them more life to live for you."

@CYNTHIA said:

"Walahi. No drama. Na pure love."

@joyaigbogunubah said:

"I love what I am seeing."

@nanceenaturals said:

"The sound is just too perfect."

@ladybs said:

"Na how them take fall in love with there husbands them dey gist each other so."

@ADEENI said:

"E be like say them be twins from heaven but came to this world through different mother. God bless them."

