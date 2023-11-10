A man left a lady at the restaurant and disappeared after they both incurred a bill of N70k, which he refused to pay

The man first claimed that he was having network issues and insisted he was unable to make any transfers

But in a WhatsApp chat, the man told the lady what he did was revenge because she refused to come to his house

A lady had to use her own money to settle restaurant bills after her man disappeared and left her in the lurch.

It was the man who invited the lady to the restaurant only to leave her there without paying the bills.

The lady said the man left her at the restaurant. Photo credit: Getty Images/ljubaphoto, Tim Robberts and Twitter/wandyy_cheek.

Source: UGC

When they finished eating, the man claimed he was facing network issues and was unable to make any transfers.

Lady pays N70k bills from her school fees

The lady had to use her own money to settle the restaurant bills, which amounted to N70,000.

Once at home, she chated the man up and confronted him on his actions. It was then that the man revealed the real reasons he left her at the restaurant.

He said:

"I sent you Uber money to come to my house twice and you didn't turn up. I called you once to the restaurant and you came immediately. It is my form of payback. Next time, you will know how to treat people."

The lady explained to her man that she used her school fees to settle the restaurant bills and demanded a refund. The details of the conversation were shared on Twitter by @wandyy_cheek.

See their conversation below:

Netizens react as lady is left at a restaurant

@etzsylva said:

"You were not comfortable going to his house, but you were comfortable collecting transport."

@Alaga005 said:

"Why didn't you refund his money when you weren't comfortable going to his house in the first place?"

