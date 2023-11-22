A Nigerian man made his parents' 35th wedding anniversary an unforgettable one owing to the surprise he gave them

After demolishing their ancestral house with a tractor, the thoughtful man got them a furnished home

A video showing how he went about the demolition and construction of a new house melted hearts online

A Nigerian man, @atanaglobal, has celebrated gifting his parents a new house on a special day in their lives.

The businessman, whose TikTok bio describes him as chairman of Atana Global Nig Ltd, handed them a furnished house on their 35th wedding anniversary.

He gifted his parents a furnished house. Photo Credit: @atanaglobal

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, @atanaglobal revealed he first brought down his parents' old house with a tractor. Afterwards, construction works began on the new house.

He showed labourers laying the foundation on a new site and its state after it was completed. Next, he showed how it was being furnished and then his parents coming out of the property.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

People hailed him.

Watch the video below:

People commend him

Chika juliet said:

"Congratulations bro.

"I tap from your blessings i pray that my parents will be alive to witness this from me Amen."

Mayor said:

"God bless you richly nwannem , I did same for my parents last year , with th money I was supposed to get a car , but I d regret it cos God Favoured."

vickygold said:

"God will keep blessing and providing for you. you shall never lack for putting smiles on your parents face God almighty will put everlasting."

lovethemmanuel55 said:

"May you live long to see your own children treath you like a king , may God bless your hustle, Amen."

Abbasdaughter said:

"My fiancée is doing same and I’ve never been more proud of my igbo man. God bless good men."

MR SLIM said:

"You did well my brother but you shouldn't have put down your ancestral house instead look elsewhere to erect this house!!!!"

helenlarry112 said:

"God please remember my family we really need this in my family God abeg."

Man gifts parents fully-furnished bungalow

In a related report, a man gifted his parents a fully-furnished bungalow.

The man, DJ Faxto, left his parents glistening with joy after gifting them a lovely house which he had furnished with beautiful furniture and appliances.

In photos shared by the DJ on his Facebook page, the multiple-bedroomed house had exquisite decor while all the rooms looked perfect with the modern furniture that he bought for them.

Man gifts parents mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had gifted his parents a mansion.

He shared a video showing how the building process started right from the foundation level as a tipper brought sand.

The man (@dia..mond..d2) said that he was happy to be finally done with the project. He added it was the best birthday gift. The house has a vast compound with well-designed flooring to make it modern. Its interior was well furnished.

Source: Legit.ng