"It Can only Be God": Nigerian Man Destroys Parents' Ancient House With Tractor, Hands Them New Home
- A Nigerian man made his parents' 35th wedding anniversary an unforgettable one owing to the surprise he gave them
- After demolishing their ancestral house with a tractor, the thoughtful man got them a furnished home
- A video showing how he went about the demolition and construction of a new house melted hearts online
A Nigerian man, @atanaglobal, has celebrated gifting his parents a new house on a special day in their lives.
The businessman, whose TikTok bio describes him as chairman of Atana Global Nig Ltd, handed them a furnished house on their 35th wedding anniversary.
In a TikTok video, @atanaglobal revealed he first brought down his parents' old house with a tractor. Afterwards, construction works began on the new house.
He showed labourers laying the foundation on a new site and its state after it was completed. Next, he showed how it was being furnished and then his parents coming out of the property.
People hailed him.
Watch the video below:
People commend him
Chika juliet said:
"Congratulations bro.
"I tap from your blessings i pray that my parents will be alive to witness this from me Amen."
Mayor said:
"God bless you richly nwannem , I did same for my parents last year , with th money I was supposed to get a car , but I d regret it cos God Favoured."
vickygold said:
"God will keep blessing and providing for you. you shall never lack for putting smiles on your parents face God almighty will put everlasting."
lovethemmanuel55 said:
"May you live long to see your own children treath you like a king , may God bless your hustle, Amen."
Abbasdaughter said:
"My fiancée is doing same and I’ve never been more proud of my igbo man. God bless good men."
MR SLIM said:
"You did well my brother but you shouldn't have put down your ancestral house instead look elsewhere to erect this house!!!!"
helenlarry112 said:
"God please remember my family we really need this in my family God abeg."
