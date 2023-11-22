Global site navigation

"It Can only Be God": Nigerian Man Destroys Parents' Ancient House With Tractor, Hands Them New Home
Family and Relationships

by  Victor Duru
  • A Nigerian man made his parents' 35th wedding anniversary an unforgettable one owing to the surprise he gave them
  • After demolishing their ancestral house with a tractor, the thoughtful man got them a furnished home
  • A video showing how he went about the demolition and construction of a new house melted hearts online

A Nigerian man, @atanaglobal, has celebrated gifting his parents a new house on a special day in their lives.

The businessman, whose TikTok bio describes him as chairman of Atana Global Nig Ltd, handed them a furnished house on their 35th wedding anniversary.

Nigerian man, parents, house, tractor
He gifted his parents a furnished house. Photo Credit: @atanaglobal
Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, @atanaglobal revealed he first brought down his parents' old house with a tractor. Afterwards, construction works began on the new house.

He showed labourers laying the foundation on a new site and its state after it was completed. Next, he showed how it was being furnished and then his parents coming out of the property.

People hailed him.

Watch the video below:

People commend him

Chika juliet said:

"Congratulations bro.
"I tap from your blessings i pray that my parents will be alive to witness this from me Amen."

Mayor said:

"God bless you richly nwannem , I did same for my parents last year , with th money I was supposed to get a car , but I d regret it cos God Favoured."

vickygold said:

"God will keep blessing and providing for you. you shall never lack for putting smiles on your parents face God almighty will put everlasting."

lovethemmanuel55 said:

"May you live long to see your own children treath you like a king , may God bless your hustle, Amen."

Abbasdaughter said:

"My fiancée is doing same and I’ve never been more proud of my igbo man. God bless good men."

MR SLIM said:

"You did well my brother but you shouldn't have put down your ancestral house instead look elsewhere to erect this house!!!!"

helenlarry112 said:

"God please remember my family we really need this in my family God abeg."

Man gifts parents fully-furnished bungalow

In a related report, a man gifted his parents a fully-furnished bungalow.

The man, DJ Faxto, left his parents glistening with joy after gifting them a lovely house which he had furnished with beautiful furniture and appliances.

In photos shared by the DJ on his Facebook page, the multiple-bedroomed house had exquisite decor while all the rooms looked perfect with the modern furniture that he bought for them.

Man gifts parents mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had gifted his parents a mansion.

He shared a video showing how the building process started right from the foundation level as a tipper brought sand.

The man (@dia..mond..d2) said that he was happy to be finally done with the project. He added it was the best birthday gift. The house has a vast compound with well-designed flooring to make it modern. Its interior was well furnished.

Source: Legit.ng

