A young Kenyan man identified as DJ Faxto has celebrated his parents in style on Valentine's Day

He gifted them a fully furnished bungalow and thanked them for raising him with love and patience

Faxto said he would choose his parents over and over again because they were the best he ever had

A Kenyan man has warmed the hearts of his parents after gifting them a fully-furnished home as Valentine's Day gift.

DJ Faxto left his parents glistening with joy on Monday, February 14, after gifting them a lovely house which he had furnished with beautiful furniture and appliances.

In photos shared by the DJ on his Facebook page, the multiple-bedroomed house had exquisite decor while all the rooms looked perfect with the modern furniture that he bought for them.

In a heartwarming message, the man thanked his parents for raising him with so much patience and love.

He showered encomiums on them

"Thank you mom, for showing me how to be kind to everyone. Thank you, Dad, for showing me how to be strong in the bad times. I owe so much to both of you!

Everything that I learned in life, is from you two. You are the reason behind my successes and the inspiration behind my endeavours! Thank you!" the DJ said.

Faxto said he would choose his parents over and over again because they were the best he ever had.

"I love you both. If we could live more than once in each of our lives, I’d want to be your son again. Thank you for being my home. Happy Valentine's my beloved parents and please receive this small gift from me," he said.

Lady builds parents mansion worth over N7m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady had built her parents a mansion worth over N7 million.

Hlelile Mbanda brought joy and happiness to her parents by building them a mansion after decades of living in falling mud houses.

According to some residents, she is the first person to build such a house at her age in her neighbourhood in eMaphephetheni, Ndwedwe, Kenya.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Hlelile said it has been always her dream to get her parents out of their misery. She said anybody who lived in a house built with blocks in her area was seen as a very rich person.

