A Nigerian lady has sent social media users into a frenzy after she showcased an 'aboki' nail cleaner

The young lady videoed him all smiles as he tended to her nails, revealing she fell in love with him

While many people urged her to pay up the young boy, others commended the boy for his kind of work

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to show off an 'aboki' boy she fell in love with.

In a TikTok post that has gone viral, she videoed the young boy as he cleaned her nails dutifully.

The lady said she fell in love with him. Photo Credit: @niffynelly

The boy smiled as he looked up at her. The lady, @Niffynelly, went on to do a velfie with him as she showed him off proudly.

Many people laughed off her showcase as clout chasing, urging her to pay him up for his job.

Others hailed the boy for his positive outlook on life despite his source of livelihood.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to her video

@AbdulBasit67 said:

"You must pay him okay after this you will want him to cut it for free no way."

kassimabdullai said:

"Congratulations sis never mind what people will say just follow your heart."

Ejeagu Justus said:

"Dat na small boy plz don't spoil him."

evil 4kt said:

''This boy is handsome and looking at him if his given a better life his gonna be more handsome I swaer up you I pray."

Tobeelorbah said:

"Funny thing I just did my nails and the mallam no even look me."

Black beauty said:

"The guy Dey look u Dey smile pay am complete ooo."

Hamid Cuteblaq electrician said:

"Y u carry am go house go show ur parents say u don see husband."

Fatima said:

"I feel bad when I see them such a young boy trying his best by doing this work."

