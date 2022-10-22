A mum has expressed her anger after her husband walked into their room and deliberately woke her baby from sleep

Jeykneefar shared in a TikTok video how she managed to tuck the little baby to bed and went off to have some rest

Moments later, her husband walked in unannounced and lifted the baby from the bed and started planting kisses on its cheeks

An angry TikTok mum has tackled her husband online for waking her baby from sleep.

After successfully laying her baby to sleep, the mum named Jeykneefar went off to observe her own rest.

Many women who reacted to Jeykneefar's video accused men of always waking babies up and leaving them for the mum. Photo credit: TikTok/@jeykneefar.

But immediately Jeykneefar left the scene, her husband walked in unannounced and picked up the cute baby and started playing with it.

He planted deep kisses on its cheeks, not minding that it would wake up and disturb the mother who badly wanted to have some rest.

Jeykneefar gets angry

What Jeykneefar's hubby did got to her nerves as she broke down in anger, kneeling down in the video to express herself.

Many mothers in the comment section related with the video as they accused men of always waking babies up.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@Ebi_kennedy said:

"Too accurate, I’ll be like baby don’t wake her."

@Mama Twinss commented:

"And they end up handing over the baby back to you."

@beeyodun said:

"Story of my life!! And they will hold the baby for just 10mins….. next thing you will hear is “he’s hungry, come and feed him.”

@cynthia commented:

"He go carry am sha till she sleep back."

@_dorisy_ reacted:

"This is what I go through every day ooo."

@oladiva1 said:

"Swear my husband table ehn."

@user9554046794047 said:

"At least this is not my husband because he understands the struggle he will wait until they wake up."

