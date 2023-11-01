A lady on TikTok said her mother told her how she used to reject men during her youthful days

She said she initially did not believe until she saw her mother's photos taken when she was younger

Some netizens said the woman still looked beautiful even after many years had passed since the old photos were taken

A woman who looks so beautiful has warmed the hearts of many TikTokers after a video of her was posted on the platform.

The video of the woman was posted by her daughter, Sophia Ajina, who netizens say looks like her mother.

Netizens say the woman looked like Rihanna. Photo credit: TikTok/@sophiaajina.

Source: TikTok

In the video, Sophia said that her mother told her how she rejected many men in her youthful days.

Netizens say Sophia's mum looks like Rihanna

She said she never believed the woman, but she accepted what she said as true after checking her old photos.

She posted the old photos of her mother to prove that she was truly beautiful and could afford to say no to men because of her beauty.

Many netizens said her mother is still beautiful. Some even said she looks like Rihanna.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise woman's beauty

@Armah Cardi said:

"Am I the only one seeing Rihanna?"

Ria said:

"It’s giving old-school Rihanna."

@giftedsusan said:

"Rihanna, is that you in disguise."

@Herman said:

"She's not lying, I was supposed to be your father."

@Fabz_Z said:

"I believe she's still rejecting the offer till now! That woman is BEAUTIFUL."

@Exydence said:

"Why won't you believe her?" Even as an elderly woman, she still looks peng."

@NJ said:

No wait guys I saw Rihanna; it's giving Rihanna, in my opinion."

@user145420 joked:

"Well she's not lying she was supposed to be my mom she broke my dad's heart."

Video of plus-sized lady goes viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a plus-sized lady attended a wedding, and everyone turned to watch her.

The lady immediately became the centre of attention when she stormed the wedding venue.

Her beautiful dress and her size attracted the attention of many people when the video was posted on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng