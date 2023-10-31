A lady endowed with enchanting beauty showed off her perfect shape in a viral TikTok video

The heartwarming video shows that the lady has no hands, but this does not reduce anything from her beauty

A lot of people on TikTok have become her fans as they went to the comment section to profess their love for her

A lady who has no hands has become popular on TikTok owing to her enchanting beauty.

The lady, Queen Angel, has a TikTok account where she posts videos showing off her perfectly built body.

A lot of people admired the lady online. Photo credit: TikTok/@angeldaqueen.

Source: TikTok

In one of her videos, she was trying on new clothes, which perfectly brought out her beauty.

She wore the dress and showed it off to her followers, who could not stop admiring her in the comment section.

Netizens admire cute lady with no hands

Queen turned several times, showing the different parts of her body and how the new dress made her look.

The fact that she has no hands does not remove anything from her beauty. A lot of TikTok users who saw the short clip confessed their love for her in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a cute lady

@user6670850212629 said:

"My beautiful friend I love you."

@StryveenjyBerns0708 said:

"I want to be your friend, please."

@philipswandephili

"Much love, I love you."

@arcadiusoharrys said:

"You're too nice."

@Jermaine Hampleton commented:

"Look so good."

@Austin said:

"Pretty baby, I feel you."

@Dadi Christian said:

"You are very beautiful. I adore you."

@The African Raccoon reacted:

"I love you to the moon and back. God bless you."

@Jay King said:

"You are a beautiful black queen."

Physically challenged woman welcomes a baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman who is physically challenged gave birth to a beautiful baby, and she posted a video of the child on social media.

In the video shared by the mother, Nikki Kademaunga, she first showed people the period she was pregnant.

She thereafter shared the cheering news of the successful delivery of her baby. A lot of netizens were happy for her.

Source: Legit.ng