A baby whose hair was shaved to the skin went viral on TikTok because of her unique physical appearance

The baby, named Lulu, is endowed with shiny black skin and unique round lips, which makes people admire her

A lot of netizens who saw Lulu's new video and hairstyle appreciated her beauty in the comment section

A three-month-old baby had her hair shaved to the skin, making her appear unique and cute.

The child is named Lulu, and she is blessed with shiny black skin that makes her stand out.

The unique baby has her hair shaved for fresh growth. Photo credit: TikTok/@princessblossom.mum.

Source: TikTok

Lulu's video was shared on TikTok by her parents, who were showing off her new hairstyle.

Baby's unique looks impress netizens

The child's parents said she cut her hair for fresh growth. The hair made her appear attractive as she sat on a chair and smiled happily at the camera.

The video is captioned:

"Happy 3 months baby. Lulu got her hair shaved for new fresh hair growth."

Many netizens praised Lulu in the comment section of the video and said she is very beautiful. Some asked the mother what she was feeding that baby that made her look plump. The video was shared by @princessblossom.mum.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise unique-looking baby

@Mazin commented:

"Can you share the baby diet please."

@Poloko said:

"I wish God gave me the opportunity to have twins/triplets and a permanent job."

@phindy commented:

"She looks cuter."

@makFB said:

"Waiting for the new hair look Lulu."

@Connie reacted:

"The smile melts my heart. The angel."

@Puleng Selela said:

"She's so pretty."

@Mamotshearr said:

"She is so cute and adorable."

@Dipu.mom said:

"I Love you baby Lulu. Your smile so cute."

@trishakalengamumb said:

"The smile just makes me smile as well."

Cute baby melts hearts with her neat hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of a beautiful baby girl with cute natural hair went viral online.

The hairy child was kept inside a black basin with water as she played happily, and her smile captured people's attention.

People on TikTok fell in love with the child, especially her natural hair, which was plaited all back.

Source: Legit.ng