A young lady has shared a funny video of her baby sister getting scared of her reflection in the mirror

In the video, they applied white powder on the baby's face which made her heart skip upon seeing herself

The video quickly went viral with netizens finding it highly amusing and requesting more mirror encounters

A TikTok user with the handle @awandengcobo recorded a video showcasing her baby sister's reaction upon seeing herself in the mirror.

The baby had white powder on her face, which startled her when she caught sight of her reflection.

Baby's reaction after seeing herself in mirror Photo credit: @awandengcobo/TikTok.

Baby in tears after seeing her reflection

She immediately burst into tears, displaying a mix of surprise and fear. The video captured the unexpected and comical reaction.

To add an extra touch of humour, Awandengcobo captioned the video with:

"Not my baby sister being afraid of her reflection."

The caption cleverly highlighted the irony of the situation, amplifying the amusement for viewers.

The combination of the baby's scared reaction and the witty caption contributed to the video's widespread popularity.

Netizens react with laughter and request more mirror encounters

As the video circulated on TikTok, netizens found the baby's frightened reaction to her reflection incredibly hilarious.

The comments section was filled with laughter and requests for Awandengcobo to capture more mirror encounters with her baby sister.

@Mr chelepetlazZZ said:

“Little one don't worry, it's a prank.”

@Ayatholwa reacted:

“It's giving my little sister when she was wearing a PJ mask full body costume.”

@Mamqwathi Nzuzie Nondala said:

“I don't know how many times I watched this oko ndihleka.”

@Andy_magazzz said:

“I'm backward, my mom told me never to show a baby a mirror. 00 She all started looking at a mirror now since she's 4.”

@mvuyelwastuurman reacted:

“It reminds me of my niece 5. This other time she smeared body cream all over her hair and face so when she looked at herself in the mirror she freaked.”

@samorytumbus said:

“U are mean do it again.”

@Marlien karamata reacted:

“That's not nice. Do it again.”

@Pru commented:

“She wanted run away from herself.”

