A young Nigerian lady has been tackled on the TikTok app after sharing a video via her official account

The lady who works as an usher in her church displayed the phones she seized from people in the church

Mixed reactions have trailed the video with many dragging her for taking such a drastic measure

A lady with the TikTok handle @vickieknowsbetter has expressed her love for her ushering job in church.

A video showed the young woman holding a collection of phones she seized from some church members.

Female usher seizes phones of church members Photo credit: @vickieknowsbetter/TikTok.

Usher who seized phones in church says nothing will happen

In the clip, she reiterated that nothing could happen to her and that those she offended by collecting their phones can't beat her.

She stated that the highest that could happen was to see the angry members hissing or 'eyeing' her.

In her words:

"I am an usher and seizing phones gives me so much joy. They will na eye me and be hissing. I sha know say you no fit beat me."

Reactions trail video of usher seizing phones in church

Netizens have taken turns to share their thoughts about the situation.

@luxebyadavitamins said:

"Is all fun and games till you misplace an iPhone 15 pro max."

@kpukrishannie wrote:

"People way day give you their phone get respect oo."

@swizzbanks reacted:

"Until you misplace person phone or person take another person phone, you go swear under AC."

@scentswithesther commented:

"Nawa ohh. I trust my church boys. See them go off that gen u go tell us where e dey for Bible. Make we no press phone for church."

@fendssss reacted:

"You no meet us for school na why, even pastor go later beg you make you leave us."

