Pastor Isaac Oyedepo has resigned from his father's church, Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel

Before his resignation, Pastor Isaac was in September 2023 appointed the Global Youth Pastor of Youth Alive Fellowship (YAF), the youth wing of the Living Faith Church

A media platform reportedly owned by a long-time pastoral assistant at Living Faith Church Headquarters, Ota has shed more light on the resignation

Legit.ng has learnt Bishop David Oyedepo's son, Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, has resigned from Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel.

This development was confirmed by Church Gist, a media platform reportedly belonging to Pastor Leke Beecroft, who is a long-term pastoral assistant at the Living Faith Church Headquarters in Ota, Ogun.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Church Gist reported that Pastor Isaac resigned from his father's church to start a new ministry.

More details on Pastor Isaac Oyedepo's resignation

According to PM News, Pastor Isaac, who is the second son of Bishop Oyedepo, was formerly a pastor of Living Faith Church in the United States before he was asked to return to Nigeria to take up a church ministerial role.

Church Gist claimed they covered an interview ’The Bridge’ conducted by Pastor Steve Ogah wherein Pastor Isaac explained how he received a calling.

Nigerians react to news of Pastor Isaac Oyedepo's resignation

@Strophy6 said:

"Let God’s will be done!"

@Quantum_Grace said:

"He has always been a different person. I am not surprised. The will of God be fulfilled."

@HEO27 said:

"I’m not in anyway surprised, I had always known that this man ‍♂️ Pastor Issac, want wait for any “handover” from the Bishop, thinking that may not happen anytime soon. Anyway, nothing wrong in wanting to be a founder. hope he receives God’s backing, if that of his father no dey."

@velaintegrated said:

"We at Living Faith church are not surprised. It's been clear what his calling and ministry is, so we saw it coming. May the assignment committed to his hands find expression to glory the name of the Lord. We'll miss you MOG."

