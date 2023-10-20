A Nigerian lady shared a short video showing the moment her husband wore her slim gown and played with it at home

The lady joined the TikTok trend in which women show their husbands' gentle appearance and then their wild side

The man's physical appearance after he wore the gown got a lot of TikTok users laughing as the video went viral on the platform

A man wore his wife's slim gown and played with it like a child, and the video of the moment is trending on TikTok.

His wife shared the funny video using the TikTok handle @muahjayyy. She showed people her husband's gentle side and also his wild side.

The man wore his wife's slim gown. Photo credit: TikTok/@muahjayyy.

Source: TikTok

In the funny clip, she first showed her husband sitting like a gentle dove in a well-tailored suit.

Another scene in the video showed her husband wearing her gown at home. He was dancing mildly in a room.

The video is captioned:

"The husband I ordered for and the husband I got."

His brief dance looked so funny. Many TikTok users who saw the video had a good laugh in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a man wearing his wife's gown

@shugabae said:

"Where una dey find dis kind men abeg mk una show me."

@adeshewa said:

"If you thought it’s Lateef adedimeji kiss my comment abeg."

@CERTIFIED-BEUTY said:

"Lol. This reminds me of my husband, the day he wore my g-String."

@Mariam Abubakari326 said:

"You ordered you husband when the company is doing promotion."

@nigr256 said:

"The kind of husband am asking God to give me."

@samba said:

"You didn't read the description box before purchase."

@Oye_dami commented:

"Are you sure that’s the same person."

@Olivia 123 said:

"Where una dey find these men? Abeg show me the way."

