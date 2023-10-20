Global site navigation

"The Man I Ordered VS The Man I Got": Nigerian Lady Leaks Video of Her Husband Dressed in Her Gown
Family and Relationships

"The Man I Ordered VS The Man I Got": Nigerian Lady Leaks Video of Her Husband Dressed in Her Gown

by  Israel Usulor
  • A Nigerian lady shared a short video showing the moment her husband wore her slim gown and played with it at home
  • The lady joined the TikTok trend in which women show their husbands' gentle appearance and then their wild side
  • The man's physical appearance after he wore the gown got a lot of TikTok users laughing as the video went viral on the platform

A man wore his wife's slim gown and played with it like a child, and the video of the moment is trending on TikTok.

His wife shared the funny video using the TikTok handle @muahjayyy. She showed people her husband's gentle side and also his wild side.

In the funny clip, she first showed her husband sitting like a gentle dove in a well-tailored suit.

Another scene in the video showed her husband wearing her gown at home. He was dancing mildly in a room.

The video is captioned:

"The husband I ordered for and the husband I got."

His brief dance looked so funny. Many TikTok users who saw the video had a good laugh in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a man wearing his wife's gown

@shugabae said:

"Where una dey find dis kind men abeg mk una show me."

@adeshewa said:

"If you thought it’s Lateef adedimeji kiss my comment abeg."

@CERTIFIED-BEUTY said:

"Lol. This reminds me of my husband, the day he wore my g-String."

@Mariam Abubakari326 said:

"You ordered you husband when the company is doing promotion."

@nigr256 said:

"The kind of husband am asking God to give me."

@samba said:

"You didn't read the description box before purchase."

@Oye_dami commented:

"Are you sure that’s the same person."

@Olivia 123 said:

"Where una dey find these men? Abeg show me the way."

