"The Man I Ordered VS The Man I Got": Nigerian Lady Leaks Video of Her Husband Dressed in Her Gown
- A Nigerian lady shared a short video showing the moment her husband wore her slim gown and played with it at home
- The lady joined the TikTok trend in which women show their husbands' gentle appearance and then their wild side
- The man's physical appearance after he wore the gown got a lot of TikTok users laughing as the video went viral on the platform
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A man wore his wife's slim gown and played with it like a child, and the video of the moment is trending on TikTok.
His wife shared the funny video using the TikTok handle @muahjayyy. She showed people her husband's gentle side and also his wild side.
In the funny clip, she first showed her husband sitting like a gentle dove in a well-tailored suit.
Another scene in the video showed her husband wearing her gown at home. He was dancing mildly in a room.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
The video is captioned:
"The husband I ordered for and the husband I got."
His brief dance looked so funny. Many TikTok users who saw the video had a good laugh in the comment section.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to video of a man wearing his wife's gown
@shugabae said:
"Where una dey find dis kind men abeg mk una show me."
@adeshewa said:
"If you thought it’s Lateef adedimeji kiss my comment abeg."
@CERTIFIED-BEUTY said:
"Lol. This reminds me of my husband, the day he wore my g-String."
@Mariam Abubakari326 said:
"You ordered you husband when the company is doing promotion."
@nigr256 said:
"The kind of husband am asking God to give me."
@samba said:
"You didn't read the description box before purchase."
@Oye_dami commented:
"Are you sure that’s the same person."
@Olivia 123 said:
"Where una dey find these men? Abeg show me the way."
Man's funny behaviour at home goes viral
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video showing her husband's behaviour at home.
The woman said she never knew her husband had a funny side.
The video of how her husband behaved like Mike Tyson got many netizens laughing.
Source: Legit.ng