A Nigerian lady observed that her little niece seemed to love the word 'money' and did a little showcase for netizens

She got close to her sleeping niece and played the song Buga, by Kizz Daniel featuring Tekno, and it worked like magic

Many social media users who watched the video marvelled at the demonstration, with some funnily encouraging the kid

A video of a baby who wakes up whenever the word 'money' is said in her hearing has caused a stir online.

A Nigerian lady, @sonitagold4, shared the stunning video with the wording 'This gender no dey use ear hear money' on it.

The baby opened her eyes at the mention of money. Photo Credit: @sonitagold4

Source: TikTok

The video showed a little child, the lady identified as her niece, asleep while the song Buga, sung by Kizz Daniel featuring Tekno, began to play in the background.

Quite surprisingly, the sleeping kid opened her eyes and attempted to get up when the song got to the popular verse 'Collect your money'.

This act of hers left the lady in stitches, likewise internet users who watched the clip.

Watch the video below:

Many people were surprised

Dominique66 said:

"Na my second ,she took after .

"Hubby will call me nwakaego or egodi."

Mhaame Ephiyarh Suga said:

"My heart skipped a beat....like nawa oooobaby self want money...who be me."

Pretty Bee said:

"She shine eye say where the money Abeg."

Olaniyi Paul said:

"See her sleeping like she's paying the rent ..boss baby."

Omolili234 said:

"Welcome to world in the same gender with me, we no dey carry last."

Charm..33 said:

"Baby collect ur money before mummy will take it."

Desti said:

"Aunty has already buga while sleeping , babies don finish for heaven na our ancestors dey come back."

mercyefu8 said:

"I’m so proud of the woman she’s becoming."

Baby who stops crying whenever Buga is played

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had showcased a baby that the song Buga helps to pacify.

A man came to find out that the song helps stop a crying and angry baby and put it to test in a recorded video.

In the short TikTok clip, the baby could be seen in diapers crawling and crying loudly. As soon as the baby heard the song Buga, he stopped crying and tried to stand up by using the stretched leg of the adult doing the recording.

Source: Legit.ng