A video of a young Nigerian man having a nice time in his hotel room with his two little sisters has gone viral

According to the young man, he decided to bring the girls to spend a day with him in the hotel room

Many internet users were in stitches over the behaviour of the happy girls as they had the time of their lives

A Nigerian youth has earned the admiration of netizens after he shared how he had a nice time with his little sisters in his hotel room.

The young man, identified as Albert Ositadinma Cyril, brought his two little sisters to his hotel room and documented some high points of their visit.

The young man said he invited his siblings to spend the day in his hotel room. Photo Credit: @albert_cyril

Source: TikTok

In a video seen on TikTok, the sisters looked excited as they covered their bodies with the duvet.

"That's why it is good to have a brother," one of the girls said and the second added, ''brother wey get money."

A scene in the clip showed them eating a snack as they looked at Cyril's phone. The girls also enjoyed fruit juices with him.

Netizens loved the clip and gushed over the girls' brother.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend the girls' brother

Cindy-Ada Jesus said:

"Omo if na me I go chop, 5 plates of food, my sweet brother will pay."

Jamal said:

"This is nice dem indicate am brother wey dey spend money."

ESPERANZA said:

"Can I be ur 3rd sister cuz me self wan order from the waiter."

Amibeke said:

"My girls they learnt from the best.

"It's the waiter I need five alive for me."

EHI said:

"Yes my students!! Anywhere spending dey sweet!!"

Big_blessing said:

''See better brother..,the brother way I get saf na olofo."

_Oreva said:

"Abi we no go share this una sweet brother?"

Wendy-rose said:

"If I go house make I know Watin cause am."

