A Nigerian man has sent social media into a frenzy after revealing the many things he does at home

The man was seen sweeping the floor and tending to their baby in a video that has gone viral online

Many women commended the man for his hard work, while other single ladies wished for a man like him

In a viral video, a married Nigerian man showcased a series of work he does at home thanks to his wife.

A TikTok video showing the man doing some chores at home had the caption, "POV: You married a lazy wife."

In the clip, the man was seen ironing a cloth on a table in the living room and was shown next tending to his daughter's hair.

Another scene showed him sweeping the floor. Many women gushed over him, with the clip amassing over 143k at the time of this report.

In another clip, the man revealed that his wife recently welcomed their second child. It is not clear if his tagging her lazy was a joke attempt, but what is certain is the man loved what he was doing.

Many women hailed the man

Diana Faith said:

"You are not lazy..he is a grown man with limbs that work he can clearly do something around the house!"

user7795510374440 said:

"She has done the difficult part of pregnancy, childbirth & taking care of an infant… finish the rest."

HAMEENAH said:

"God bless you future husband ooo come and learn ooo."

Keenah25 said:

"But na she record you. That means she’s not lazy."

Aaishaa said:

"She's not lazy, she's keeping her energy for something big."

Cynthia Indopwana said:

"My husband can not even take the plates to the sink after eating,but I love him anyways."

Queen Steph said:

"Na me be this o.my laziness too much."

Kyla said:

"Once this video reach insta blog it’s Over for ur wife them go drag her for comment section like generator."

