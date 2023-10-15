A lady who just graduated from the university has been hailed because of her brilliant academic performance

The smart lady, Deborah Danjuma Eleojo, studied mechanical engineering, and she came out tops with a CGPA of 5.0

Deborah studied at Landmark University, from where she recently graduated with a first-class degree

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

A lady who recently graduated from the university has been praised on social media because of her strong academic performance.

The brilliant lady, Deborah Danjuma Eleojo, studied at Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara State.

Deborah graduated with first class in mechanical engineering. Photo credit: X/@danjumaedeborah.

Source: Twitter

Deborah finished with a perfect CGPA of 5.0, making her a first-class graduate.

Landmark university student graduates with first-class

As soon as she was done with her graduation ceremony, she took to Twitter to share the good news with her followers.

She wrote:

"Thank you JESUS for my BEng in mechanical engineering. 5.00/5.00."

The post she made to celebrate went viral and gained 376k views and over 12,000 likes. People saw the tweet and congratulated her on the brilliant performance.

See the tweet below:

Reactions as lady graduates with first class degree in mechanical engineering

@KennyNuga said:

"5.00/5.00? That can’t happen in OAUIfe or Unilag. You got to show us you are as smart as Albert Einstein before getting those grades. Anyways, congratulations."

@_spirit_coder said:

"Omo, you sabi this book thing. Sometimes I wonder where I go when God dey share gifts. Big hearty congratulations."

@Darlinnngton said:

"Bagging a 5.0/5.0 in mechanical engineering is quite a genius move. Congratulations."

@Allys_boss said:

"Private Uni too soft… na so e suppose dey be naah."

@seyithemie commented:

"Big congratulations. The sky is your starting point."

@drhammed said:

"Congratulations! Please apply for the Rhodes Scholarship at Oxford. You'll be a competitive candidate."

@fawunmiolamide reacted:

"This life ehn, you just have to admit some people's sabi this book thing. 5.0/5.0? In Mechanical Engineering?"

Meet a Nigerian man who graduated from the University of Kent

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student with a long name graduated from the University of Kent, UK.

The University of Kent posted a video on TikTok showing when the man was called on stage to collect his certificate.

The student is named Boluwatife Oluwasemilore Oluwadamilola Oyekunle Ayanfeoluwa Emmanuel Michael Oladele.

Source: Legit.ng