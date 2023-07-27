A Nigerian student who attended the University of Kent, UK took the record for the longest graduation name in the school

The University of Kent, UK posted a video on TikTok showing when the man was called on stage to collect his certificate

The student is named Boluwatife Oluwasemilore Oluwadamilola Oyekunle Ayanfeoluwa Emmanuel Michael Oladele

There is a Nigerian man who has eight names and he recently graduated from the University of Kent, UK.

The man's name is Boluwatife Oluwasemilore Oluwadamilola Oyekunle Ayanfeoluwa Emmanuel Michael Oladele.

Boluwatife graduated from the University of Kent. Photo credit: TikTok/@universityofkent.

In a video posted on TikTok by the University of Kent, Boluwatife was named the student with the longest graduation name.

All of Boluwatife's eight names are included in the graduation credentials, and they were all called out during the final ceremony.

The person conducting the ceremony called out the names one after the other until he got to the 8th name, which is Oladele.

Yoruba student with eight names adds all to his certificate

This means that all eight names are documented in his certificate and probably all his documents since they were emphasised at his UoK graduation.

When his name was called, the student came out in joy and walked to the podium to receive his certificate.

Many Nigerians who saw the video on TikTok marvelled at how well the Oyinbo man pronounced the Yoruba names.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man takes record of longest graduation name at the University of Kent

@Deborah said:

"He definitely practised pronouncing his name."

@emizzy said:

"The announcer really tried sha."

@Petit said:

"He was losing his breathe, fighting for his life."

@bella commented:

"A round of applause for the announcer."

@Esther Sonoiki said:

"My Yoruba people no dey disappoint. 100 names."

@Sahara said:

"And the lady who read my name at graduation mispronounced my name from Sahara to Sara."

