A Nigerian man was heartbroken after his girlfriend confessed to her romantic involvement with another man

In a leaked chat, she also tried to justify sleeping over at another guy's house and engaging in a physical affair

Netizens have taken to the comments section to accuse the girlfriend of trying to gaslight her partner

An X user with the handle @dangbanamanager has sparked intense discussion online with screenshots of his recent conversation.

The screenshots showcased his conversation with his friend who lamented over his girlfriend's cheating attitude.

Girlfriend confesses to cheating. Photo credit: Kelvin Murray/ Getty Images, Dangbanamanager/X app. Depicted person has no relationship with event in this story. Photo used for illustration only.

The heartbroken man shared his bitter conversation with his girlfriend who confessed to making out with a man because she was 'cold'.

She further attempted to explain her actions and the events that unfolded during her time spent at another guy's house.

Girl justifies sleeping over and making out with random man

The girlfriend expressed her frustration at not receiving a response to her messages for three days.

She went on to justify her decision to sleep over at a guy's place, citing an inability to make it home and her hatred for sleeping out.

She claimed that the physical affair between them was limited to hugging and kissing, emphasising that it was driven by the cold weather and her need for warmth.

She said:

“This is the third day, You not responding to my message. I don't think it's bad to be honest with you. I couldn't make it home and only had to sleep at his place. You know I don't like sleeping out. I'm in pain typing this. Was cold, I hugged him and we kissed don't expect it to last longer. I was cold and we just made out nothing more. No sex”

Netizens react as girlfriend tries to justify making out with another man

As news of the incident spread, netizens flooded the comments section with their opinions and reactions.

Many were quick to accuse the girlfriend of gaslighting her partner, suggesting that her explanation was an attempt to manipulate and deceive him.

@Arakunrin Gbolahan reacted:

“I don't think it's bad to be honest with you". Highest form of gaslighting.”

@onlyfadek commented:

“He should understand now lied.”

@Dprince reacted:

Bro believe her they only made out no sex. Broo no be girl be that o.”

@onlyfadek reacted:

“He should understand now.”

@Wazoo_Oosha said:

“See gaslighting. "I don't like your attitude" Oloriburuku omo jatijati.”

Married woman confesses to cheating with driver

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady from Ghana has confessed to having an affair with her personal driver who is now the father of her kids. Troubled by her actions, the lady took to Confessions on TV3 Ghana to share the story of how she got pregnant twice for her driver.

Confessing what happened, the lady whose identity is hidden said she was married to her husband for more than 6 years, during which she failed to conceive. She decided to see a doctor who ran a health check and told her that there was nothing wrong with her.

Continuing her shocking story, the woman said she became friendly with her driver who she describes as a nice man. Their relationship got cosy and she became pregnant for him. After the first child, she got pregnant again for him. She confessed that the driver is aware that the children are his. Her husband, on the other hand, is still not aware that he isn't the biological father of his kids.

