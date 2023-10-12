A Nigerian woman noticed her little son always returned home with his homemade lunch untouched and was concerned

After hearing why he doesn't like eating her homemade food, she decided to check out his school's monthly lunch menu

The mouth-watering content of the school's monthly lunch menu has stirred massive reactions on social media

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

A Nigerian woman, @General_Oluchi, has shared her son's school's appetizing monthly menu and stunned many people.

In a tweet on X on Tuesday, October 10, @General_Oluchi said her attention was drawn to the school's menu after she noticed her son didn't always eat his homemade lunch.

Illustrative images of a kid and a woman not related to the story. Photo Credit: Nicky Lloyd, Jeffrey Davies

Source: Getty Images

According to her, he would return home with them and when quizzed told her he doesn't like her homemade food.

Concerned, she decided to review his school's monthly lunch menu and could not believe her eyes. In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"...I decided to review the school’s monthly lunch menu and couldn’t believe the delicious selection of food he had to choose from.

"Who would choose home made rice and stew over all these? I don’t cook all these at home and I’m a little jealous."

A look at the school's lunch menu showed the meal types as chicken MCSchool, cheeseburgers, French fries, milk chocolate FF Hood and many more were slated for Monday.

There were other 'sophisticated' meal types for the remaining days of the week.

She said it was somewhat painful

The Nigerian mum said it was, however, painful as she painstakingly made the meals.

"It’s painful. Especially when I wake up at 6:30 am to do all that," she tweeted in the comment section.

See her tweet below:

Many people agreed with the boy after seeing the school's monthly lunch menu

@UkomahM said:

"Chai... I went to school with coaster biscuit. The only complementary service was tap water which you had to drink with your hand.

"I was cheated. "

@MagnifisentChic said:

"I am sure my rice and stew will be returned back to me especially as I mistakenly put fork instead of spoon....perfect excuse for why they didn't eat my Nigerian Home Made Meal made with love....darn!"

@mzkalu said:

"Nne, it's all about packaging o. In theory, all you need is adding a bit of colouring and creativity to attract the kids. NO GENERIC lunch boxes. A little bit of this and a little bit of that."

@novieverest said:

"Imagine going through this to package food only to learn that your effort wasn't up to standards.

"How can we help you sue? I'm DISTINGUISHED remember."

@Distinctvec1 said:

"Imagine the amount of funds that must have gone into that.

"FG did primary school feeding, we no see rice we no see plate. Where are the caterers? Nowhere."

Mum sets trap for teachers eating son's food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman had set a trap for teachers eating her son's food in school.

The woman said she always suspected that someone was eating the food of her two-year-old son whom she usually sends to school with a big flask.

Knowing that her son doesn't eat unripe plantain, she packaged it for him in a flash and sent him to school. Surprisingly, he still came home with an empty flask.

Source: Legit.ng