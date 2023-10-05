To rescue a chicken about to be killed, a young Nigerian lady put up a funny fight with her boyfriend

She refused to allow her boyfriend to slaughter the domestic fowl and shed tears as he finally took it back from her

A trending video of the boyfriend-girlfriend 'battle' for the life of a chicken sent netizens into a frenzy

In a viral video seen on TikTok, a Nigerian lady stood up to her boyfriend as she made a case for the life of a domestic fowl about to be killed.

Her boyfriend said the chicken was a gift and was about to kill it when she forcefully took it from him, urging him to give up the idea.

She struggled with her boyfriend over the chicken.

The lady insisted that the chicken deserved to live and offered to care for it, but her man was not having it.

He eventually retrieved the chicken and killed it amid tears from the young lady. In another scene from the TikTok clip, the lady was seen happily enjoying the chicken.

Via their TikTok page, the lovebirds serve their followers with content about their relationship.

People in stitches over girlfriend's behaviour

Mixed reactions trailed the video. Legit.ng gathered some of the comments below.

Bøøgįěmān said:

"Wetin the werey wan use him life do?? Him wan build house??"

Queen B said:

"I asked my sis to kill chicken, she cried for Africa but after l did the job she ate even more me."

Pulchritude said:

"This is me exactly I would cry my eyes out and keep the chicken as a pet."

christal love 0822 said:

"Nah me be this oooo even ant don't kill in my presence because their family will be looking for him."

Peaceable said:

"As she dey cry.

"Make she nor try am eat that chicken if dem fry am finish ooo."

Innocent said:

"Eii Charlie you take good care of this girl o herr she’s really looking good I swear good job."

Marieeh said:

"She reminds me of my sister's gateman that I went to call to kill chicken for us and he said he doesn't kill pets."

Vivian Anosike25 said:

"Nah so me be oooh i don't like seeing them kill chicken, if any of it dies i will bury it very well and pray for it and cry self and put flowers."

Little girl begs dad not to kill chicken

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl had tearfully begged her dad not to kill a fowl.

The post sighted by Legit.ng on a Facebook page called Fighting Sinful Addictions showed a cute girl begging her father, who was preparing to butcher a fowl, not to go ahead with it.

"Daddy leave him I don't want to eat again," the girl begged her dad.

Her father was heard asking his daughter why, and she kept saying, "no, don't do it".

Source: Legit.ng