A cute baby boy went viral on TikTok after a short video showed how plumpy he looks

The video has received more than 1.8 million views as people confess that they love the child

Many who watched the clip said they would like to have a child that is as plumpy as the cute kid

A baby boy endowed with so much handsomeness went viral on Tiktok after a video of him emerged on the platform.

His parents shared the short video on their TikTok handle, @nomah784, and it caught the attention of many baby lovers.

The baby went viral and people admired his plumpy size. Photo credit: TikTok/@nomah784.

In one of the videos, the baby was seen with his father as the man held him close to himself.

People were drawn to the video because the baby looked like a giant in it.

In another clip, the child was with his mother, and he looked very big and chubby.

Many people have become the baby's fans as they say they are praying for such a cute child.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a cute baby boy

@Nay8 said:

"This is one big, insanely adorable fresh baby. You did an amazing job, mama."

@Bomikazzy said:

"My 3.6kg baby almost ripped my things apart. Weight of birth was?"

@Refiloe asked:

"How do I get my own customized one?"

@africanboyflyasab said:

"Where is his father? Is he present or passive?"

@Blessing said:

"Give him a taxi, he's ready."

@Bussies said:

"When the Lord says "something BIG IS coming."

@Lulu said:

"The Emperor, the conqueror. The champion, the lion is here. He's too cute for words."

@Majeki said:

"A lumpy bumpy cutie like my nephew, so cute & full of character."

@nqoh_phiri said:

"My son was this big; now he's thin I hardly find small jeans to fit his legs."

Beautiful lady gives birth to twins

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman who gave birth to twins showed off her belly.

The woman came to TikTok to show people what her belly looked like a few weeks after giving birth.

She said in the video that she was still recovering, adding that she pushed the babies out by herself.

Source: Legit.ng