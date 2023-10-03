A baby made funny facial expressions, and the rare moment was captured in a video which is trending on TikTok

The baby was sleeping and suddenly opened his eyes with a beautiful smile as if he saw something he liked

Many reactions trailed the video as people said the baby wanted to confirm he was born into a rich family

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

A newborn baby made a hilarious facial expression after waking up from a deep sleep.

A video posted on TikTok by @minimumio showed the baby opening his eyes in a funny way and closing them again.

The baby looked happy after opening his eyes. Photo credit: TikTok/@minimumio.

Source: TikTok

The funny way the baby opened and closed his eyes made some people conclude that he was born smart.

When he opened his eyes, he smiled happily as if he saw something that pleased him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Newborn baby's facial expression stuns internet users

The cute baby was wrapped in a blanket, and he appeared to be taking a nap when the video of him opening and closing his tiny eyes was recorded.

The video has received many hilarious comments, and it currently has over 94.6k likes and 3.6 million views on TikTok alone.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of funny baby

@Director_Senaya said:

"When he checks it's a rich family."

@Alexandre Amorim commented:

"When you wake up thinking it's time to work, it's still 2 in the morning."

@Olegario Montañez Acevedo said:

"Already in these times of insecurity, even babies sleep only with an eye."

@Rabelani said:

"He was like "they think I'm playing. I will cry again."

@elcamgri 18 commented:

"May God bless all the boys and girls of the entire world in the name of Jesus."

@janiermurillovive reacted:

"Watching him fall asleep to start crying at 3 in the morning."

@coffee Florence said:

"I imagine when he grows up. He’s smart."

@BABY ARTS commented:

"This one was born smart."

@muke precious said:

"He like yes this is exactly I was asking God to be born in this house and the country."

Video of a beautiful baby girl goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a very beautiful baby went viral and melted many hearts on TikTok.

Her video got a lot of views on the platform because people admired her hair.

Her hair was neatly woven into beautiful cornrows that attracted many netizens.

Source: Legit.ng