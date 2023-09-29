A lady who works in the United States Army has told those at home that there is no money in the military job

Speaking in Pidgin English, the lady said those at home should not be thinking that people in the military are making so much money

Her assertion did not go down well with some TikTok users who went to her comment section to tackle her

A military lady posted a video on TikTok saying people should not think there is money in the job.

The lady who works with the US military was in her uniform when she recorded the video, which has now gone viral.

The lady insists there is no money in the military. Photo credit: TikTok/@letyciafulsi.

Source: TikTok

In the video, she directed her message to those in her home country as if to warn them not to join the military.

Speaking in Pidgin English, the lady insisted that no one should think military people make money.

Lady in US Army says no money in military job

But some people clearly did not take her seriously because they went to her section to ask how they could become a US soldier.

Others asked her to return home if truly she was not making money. The video was posted by @letyciafulsi.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a lady in US military

@bnicky said:

"Dey play! You for return to pursue job. Home sweet home."

@Ogochukwu commented:

"Everything is not all about money."

@Ayomide raz said:

"How can we apply for US military?"

@skulz said:

"I swear! Who nor come no go know. We wey even come no fit talk wetin we dey see."

@reggy104 commented:

"Me I wan join first. No be d money I dey look for."

@sirajohashimu said:

"But some of you said there is money."

Fine lady in army uniform goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a beautiful lady in a military uniform showed off her beauty on TikTok.

The lady is so beautiful that some people say they fell in love with her.

Because of her beauty, she has become a popular influence on TikTok, where she regularly posts videos.

Source: Legit.ng