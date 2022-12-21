A beautiful lady who looked very different before becoming a soldier has shared her transformation photos

The lady's face looks so bare without makeup as she rocked a very close-to-the-skin low cut while in a uniform

Many people who reacted to her snaps said that military training is not for the weak as it affects one's looks

A very beautiful lady, @ohemaarosepapabi, has gone online to share a video that had photos of how she looked before and after she joined the military.

Sharing the photos, she told people to observe how she changed physically after becoming a soldier.

People said that she would soon recover from the rigours of military training. Photo source: TikTok/@ohemaarosepapabi

Lady's looks transformed after joining the military

At the start of the clip, she looks very feminine with all her curves highlighted by her clothes. Seconds after, her face is almost unrecognisable as she wore an officer's uniform.

Standing beside a male officer, the lady rocked a low cut. She looked totally different from her previous photos.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 14,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Brymo said:

"You now resemble the guy you took the picture with."

Linda korang said:

"The service will humble u."

emmanuelnanakojom said:

"Don’t worry your beauty will come back."

adwoakordie13 said:

"I will come out looking like worms, all my bones broken, btw Congratulations."

Brownexia said:

"You're still beautiful. Just stronger now."

lawrenceacheampo35 said:

"Massive transformation."

pEArl said:

"Girl changed so much I needed the military picture to even remember you. woow it's been long."

Lady went through rigorous military exercises

